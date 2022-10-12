Man in Miri jailed, fined over death threat against woman

MIRI (Oct 12): A man was sentenced to one month in prison and fined RM1,000 in default another one-month imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here on Oct 12 over a death threat against a woman.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Zabrullah Uteh, 39, from Kampung Tudan Fasa 3 on his own guilty plea to a charge of committing criminal intimidation, framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term no less than two years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Zabrullah was charged with committing the offence against 22-year-old Nur Amira Mohamed around 3.30pm on June 18 this year at his house.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while the accused was not represented.