McDonald’s not planning to raise prices in the near future

SUBANG (Oct 12): McDonald’s Malaysia is not planning to increase its prices in the near future despite the rising cost of ingredients and inflation challenges.

However, the company will continue to review its cost structure based on the current economic situation and demand for fast food, said vice-president and chief marketing officer, Melati Abdul Hai.

“Businesses have been impacted as the US dollar has gone up, so the cost is higher for us, but we will try to manage it. Nonetheless, we have no plans (to raise prices) for now.

“As for next year, we are still putting our plans together so it’s really hard to say,” she told Bernama on the sidelines of the ‘Taste the Change With McDonald’s Iconic Burgers’ media event here, today.

Melati said the price of McDonald’s meals has been increasing but at a very minimal level of one per cent or lower as the company is prioritising consumer sentiment.

“It is important for us to offer good value to our customers. When they come to McDonald’s, they will get really tasty food which are hygenically prepared at affordable prices,” she said.

She added that McDonald’s Malaysia is currently implementing its five-year business plan, Vision 2026, which includes the opening of 205 new outlets by 2026.

Currently, the company has more than 330 restaurants, employing more than 15,000 workers nationwide. – Bernama