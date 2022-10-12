MMHE’s contract award from Sarawak Shell a sign of capability

KUCHING (Oct 12): Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Bhd’s (MMHE) engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract award for the solar powered offshore platform Rosmari-Marjoram Project from Sarawak Shell Bhd (Sarawak Shell) is a sign of the trust in the group’s capability and capacity to develop jackets for offshore platforms.

According to MMHE’s statement, the platform will comprise of a topside, a four-legged jacket and piles.

It also stated that upon completion, the platform will be installed in a water depth of 140 metres within SK318 area, off the coast of Bintulu.

“We believe that the contract award is a sign of, not only the trust in MMHE’s capability and capacity to develop jackets for offshore platforms, but also the strength of the group’s long-lasting collaboration with Sarawak Shell,” the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said.

“The contract also signals the ramping up of the upstream subsector after being hampered by the pandemic and a nationwide economic slowdown.

“Nevertheless, MMHE remained vigilant of its financial health and will continue to be on the outlook for new developments in the exploration and production (E&P) industry.

“Additionally, MMHE continues to be committed to offering better energy options via solar panels for the platform it builds; assisting in its stakeholders’ sustainability goals of net zero-carbon emission.”

MIDF Research gathered that this project, once commencing its refinery process in 2026, is expected to contribute about 10 per cent of Malaysia’s projected natural gas production of approximately 8.1 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscfpd).

“Despite the positive prospects of the Rosmari-Marjoram field, the major challenges for it remain to be under utilisation of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) refinery complex in Bintulu to below 90 per cent, explosions and gas leaks in pipelines connecting the platform to the refining complex, difficult and time-consuming refining process of sour gas, which could cause a shortfall of feedstock and negative environmental impact on the disposal of H2S contaminants and increased sales tax on petroleum products hampering project economics of future developments in the field.”

The research arm strongly believed advanced and upgraded acid gas removal facilities could mitigate feedstock supply troubles and environmental issues, which could also unlock more gas resources in offshore Sarawak, hence more demand for production platforms in the near future.

Overall, MIDF Research opined that MMHE will continue to benefit from the restart of delayed and deterred E&P projects as well as new ones after the setbacks on labour shortages and supply chain disruptions caused by pandemic lockdowns.

“Demand for platform jackets with clean and sustainable measures taken is expected to grow in line with the ESG aspirations of the oil and gas sector.

“We reiterate our positive stance on the group, for its strong orderbook backlog for current and future projects, as well as its long-term initiatives to incorporate sustainable solutions for its heavy construction build.”