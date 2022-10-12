Muhyiddin: Priority for Bersatu in Sabah as party leads GRS

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 12): Decisions on the division of parliamentary seats in the state will give priority to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) as the party leads Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Bersatu president said GRS chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has the prerogative to make decisions that will benefit the people in Sabah as well as Bersatu.

Muhyiddin said this is because the situation in Sabah differs from that in Peninsular Malaysia.

“We discussed about it and Datuk Hajiji explained about how the situation in Sabah is different where the state government was formed because there is cooperation and understanding between parties.

“Even though at the federal level there are differences but in Sabah the situation is special,” he said when commenting on GRS and Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah working together when at the national level Perikatan Nasional (PN) and BN are at odds with each other.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Bersatu Sabah liaison committee last night, Muhyiddin pointed out that in Sabah, GRS and BN can work together, adding, “in fact they accept the policy where Datuk Hajiji leads.

“This is a parliamentary election and I leave it to the wisdom of Datuk Hajiji and GRS components on the issue of division of seats because I understand the situation here. I give Datuk Hajiji the prerogative to make the suitable decisions.

“Whatever the decision made, the priority is Bersatu because Bersatu leads the state, it leads GRS,” said Muhyiddin, who is also PN chairman.

On whether he is agreeable with the proposed seat division between GRS and BN Sabah, Muhyiddin said the matter has yet to be worked out.

“That has not been worked out, I have discussed the principle (of seats division) but the details I leave entirely to Datuk Hajiji and GRS’ presidential council to decide,” he said.

When asked to comment on Umno’s decision not to work with PAS, Muhyiddin said to him that is good news.

“That is their decision, PAS is a founding member of PN and they have repeatedly mentioned that they will remain and be a very important partner of PN. So it is much more clear now, there is no uncertainty about what are the relationship as far as they are concerned with Umno, which I think pave the way for PN to work stronger and be more effective. Of course securing more seats to win in this election,” he said.

He was also asked to respond to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s allegations that he and 12 PN ministers created disharmony in the Cabinet, thus forcing the election.

“I think it is very much irresponsible for the Prime Minister to sort of put the blame on me or members of the Cabinet for what has happened now because they are facing severe attacks and anger from the public and Malaysians at large.

“I think they cannot blame anybody, whatever it is. It is them who are responsible for that. Of course, we do not want to argue. It has been put forward to the Agong, and the Agong has consented on his discretion as per the Constitution,” he said.

Muhyiddin said Bersatu did not want the election to be called during this time.

“My representatives in Cabinet have the right to voice out the concerns of the people as there was no in-depth discussion and Cabinet decision to dissolve Parliament.

“In fact, I have an agreement with Datuk Ismail when he became Prime Minister and, in the agreement, before the Parliament was dissolved, the matter must be discussed with PN leaders, because we are the biggest component in government,” he said.

He stressed that it is the party’s responsibility to voice out the concerns of the people as well as look after their welfare.

“The Agong has made the decision and we respect that. It is only fair that I have to voice the concerns of the people. People are very angry with what is happening now. To me this is my responsibility. He can say whatever he wants, but he is responsible for his decision and what he has done.

“Don’t blame other people, blame yourself. You have to bear the burden of the people’s unhappiness with what you have done,” he added.

The Bersatu president also said that he was proud of GRS’ achievements in the state.