Naim bags construction award worth RM73 mln in Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): Naim Holdings Bhd’s wholly-owned unit, Naim Engineering Sdn Bhd has bagged a contract worth RM73 million from Amanah Khairat Yayasan Budaya Melayu Sarawak (AKYBMS).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, Naim Holdings said its subsidiary received the letter of acceptance from AKYBMS for the award to construct Wisma Melayu at the Salak Land District.

“The contract is for a period of 30 months, commencing from Nov 8, 2022 (being the date of possession of site),” the group said.

The project is expected to contribute positively to the revenue and earnings of Naim over the duration of the contract, said the Kuching-based property developer and builder. – Bernama