Oldest Mount Kinabalu climber meets CM

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 12): Buatin Balandong, the oldest climber to reach the summit of Mount Kinabalu, met Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor on Wednesday.

“I’m happy to have been given the opportunity to meet and chat with our Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor. This is a very meaningful appreciation for me,” said the 90-year-old government retiree from Papar who climbed Mount Kinabalu last month.

Impressed with Buatin’s achievement, Hajiji presented the former with a Sigar also known as Tanjak (a traditional Malay male headgear) when met at Menara Kinabalu on Wednesday.

Buatin was accompanied by Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim and his two children Andrew and Doris. Juil is Buatin’s grandson, while Senior Private Secretary to the Chief Minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, is his great-grandson.

“Even as an elderly person, Buatin is really great. He is still strong and with good stamina that he is able to climb Mount Kinabalu. This is very unusual and impressive,” said Hajiji.

Sharing his experience with Hajiji, Buatin said without strong spirit and determination, it is impossible for him to reach the summit as during the climb, it was raining, foggy and the weather was cold at that time.

“Thankfully I managed to overcome the trials and challenges until I reached the summit of Mount Kinabalu. That was my eighth climb. The last time I climbed Mount Kinabalu was in 2015, before the earthquake,” he said.

Buatin is known as ‘atok’ by netizens when a recording shared by a TikTok user @iceeminn123 showed him reaching the summit of Mount Kinabalu, while being led by another climber.