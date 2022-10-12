Prices of RON97, RON95, diesel remain unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): The prices of RON97 petrol, RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged from Oct 13 to 19, 2022 said the Ministry of Finance in a statement today.

According to the statement today, RON97 petrol will be retailed at RM3.95 per litre, RON95 remains at RM2.05 per litre and diesel price stays at RM2.15 per litre.

To protect consumers from the global oil price increase, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price for RON95 and diesel has increased beyond the current ceiling price.

The prices are set through the Automated Pricing Mechanism.

“The government would continue to monitor trends in global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” said the statement. – Bernama