Sabah’s Covid-19 cases rise to 121

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 12): Sabah recorded 121 new Covid-19 cases on Oct 12, compared to 94 the previous day.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said although the cases are higher, the positivity rate is lower at only 5.85 per cent.

“Kota Kinabalu topped the list with 23 cases, one of the four districts that recorded double-digit infection.

Meanwhile, Sandakan, Tawau and Tuaran recorded 14, 14 and 11 cases respectively.

“Seven districts recorded zero infection in the past 24 hours namely Beaufort, Beluran, Kalabakan, Kunak, Nabawan. Semporna and Telupid,” he said.

From the 121 cases, a total of 119 patients are in Categories 1 and 2, and two in Category 3.