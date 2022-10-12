Sarawak inks MoU in Japan for US$600 mln Samalaju investment

KUCHING (Oct 12): the Sarawak state government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Tokyo, Japan with Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd.

A statement issued by the Sarawak Premier’s Office said the MoU involved an investment worth around US$600 million (RM2.811 bln) in Samalaju Industrial Park, Bintulu.

The statement said the MoU signalled the intention of Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd to expand its existing ferroalloys and ferrosilicon smelting facility in Samalaju Industrial Park.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg witnessed the MoU signing ceremony on Tuesday.

He thanked Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd on the intention to expand its plant in Sarawak, as well as developing local human capital.

In his speech, Abang Johari said Sarawak’s hydro energy generation has a total installed capacity of 3,452 megawatts that enables the state to provide the most competitive electricity tariff in the region, benefiting companies like Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd.

Abang Johari suggested the company engage in constructive talks with the Sarawak State Secretary’s office to work out programmes for the local community, including providing scholarships to Sarawakian students through Yayasan Sarawak to pursue their studies.

In relation to work permits, he said the state government has decided to grant expatriates a five-year work permit as an initiative to facilitate engineers and scientists to work in the state and contribute to its development.

Chairman of Asia Minerals Limited and Pertama Ferroalloy Sdn Bhd Hirotaka Suzuki pointed out that once completed, the expanded plant in Bintulu will employ a total of 1,000 staff.

He added that 90 per cent of the workforce will be local.

On Monday, Abang Johari led a delegation comprising senior government officials to the Japanese capital to take part in a hydrogen forum organised by the Tokyo Metropolitan government.

The forum is themed ‘Time to Act’, which represents a climate change movement that seeks to explore the broader use of hydrogen as a non-fossil and emission-free fuel.

Among those in the delegation are Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel; Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain; and deputy chief of mission for the Embassy of Malaysia in Tokyo Nor’ Azam Mohd Idrus.

Earlier, Abang Johari also received a courtesy call from the management of Japanese company Marubeni Corporation.

The group gave a briefing on the company’s operations and the potential areas of cooperation with Sarawak.