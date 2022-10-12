Sec-gen: SUPP to submit candidate names for 15GE soon

KUCHING (Oct 12): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) will soon submit the names of candidates for the coming general election to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Its secretary general Datuk Sebastian Ting said the names of candidates of seven parliamentary seats traditionally allocated to SUPP had been submitted by the respective branches.

“Yes, we have all the names for our seven parliamentary seats.

“All the branches have already submitted (the names) to us and we will discuss it before we forward the name list to GPS chairman,” he told a press conference here today.

Ting was asked to comment whether SUPP has finalised the candidates which the party would be fielding for the 15th General Election (GE15).

The seven SUPP seats are Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Serian, Sarikei, Lanang, Sibu and Miri.

When asked if Serian incumbent Dato Sri Richard Riot would be defending the seat for the eighth consecutive term, Ting said SUPP would be nominating the seasoned politician.

“Yes, our party will nominate him,” he said, adding that SUPP would also be fielding new faces to contest in GE15.

He added that the final decision on the candidates would lie in the hands of Abang Johari, who is also Premier of Sarawak.

“It is up to him to announce who the candidates are,” he said.

Riot, the sole MP for SUPP, polled 17,545 votes in the 14th General Election in 2018, to defeat Edward Andrew Luwak of Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Independent candidate Senior William Rade, with a majority of 9,905 votes.

He first won the seat in 1990 as an Independent candidate where he defeated Barisan National’s Richard Damping Laki.