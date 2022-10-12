Sibu insurance agent falls victim to Macau scam, loses RM131,790

SIBU (Oct 12): A 64-year-old insurance agent here recently lost RM131,790 to a Macau scam.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said on Oct 6, the victim received a call from an unknown number, with the caller claiming to be from a bank.

“The suspect informed the victim about her credit card registration with the bank, to which she denied.

“The call was then transferred to another individual claiming to be from ‘Bank Negara’, who instructed the victim to provide her banking information in order to prevent withdrawals from her bank account by irresponsible parties,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said the victim then disclosed her online banking username and password, as well her debit card number and credit card details.

When the victim checked her account balance on Oct 11 at a Jalan Kampung Nyabor bank, she discovered RM131,790 had been transferred to an unknown account in 14 transactions on Oct 6.

“Only then she realised that the ‘Bank Negara’ caller was a scammer,” Zulkipli said.

He advised members of the public to stay vigilant and not fall victim to the tricks of scammers.

He stressed they must not panic when receiving phone calls from suspicious numbers and must not follow instructions blindly before confirmation from the authorities.

“Avoid entertaining any calls requesting private information, especially those involving banking details.

“Share your situation or get opinions from family members, friends, and the authorities if you receive such calls requesting bank account information, payment, or money transfer,” he said.

For further details on commercial crimes, refer to the CCID Scam Response Centre on 03-26101559 or 03-26101599, or follow Cyber Crime Alert Royal Malaysia Police and Jabatan Siasatan Jenayah Komersil on Facebook.

Members of the public can also verify suspicious bank accounts and telephone numbers via http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/.