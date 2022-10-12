Students take part in MSU Sabah Ethnic Festival

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 12): Five hundred MSU College Sabah students participated in the MSU Sabah Ethnic Festival which lasted for four days.

In addition to the college students, 195 high school students from several districts including Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Papar, Tuaran, Kota Belud and Tenom also enlivened the program.

MSU College president Prof Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Yajid said the program is a sign of support and commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

He said the variety of activities organised also focus on sustainability and universal well-being and benefit all communities and target groups involved.

“This program can indirectly be the best platform for participants to strengthen their soft skills.

“At the same time, they also have the opportunity to gain new experiences and learn the ethnic culture of the state of Sabah,” he said when opening the festival here on Wednesday.

In conjunction with the program, MSU College Sabah also entered into a collaboration with the Sabah State Cultural Board (LKNS) in the interweaving of industry and knowledge exchange, especially in the field of culture.

According to Dr Mohd Shukri, all the activities carried out are in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which are G3: Health and Well-Being, G4: Quality Education, G11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, G16: Peace, Justice and Strong Organisations and G17: Cooperation for Goals.

He said that in making the program a success, MSU College Sabah also received cooperation and support from various parties, including government and private agencies as well as industry.

“As an affiliated college to Management and Science University (MSU), MSU College gives priority to quality and comprehensive education.

“It is implemented through the use of creative and innovative teaching and learning methods (PdP) in addition to emphasising the elements of Technical and Vocational Training and Education (TVET),” he explained.

Through the tagline of Life Transformation, Empowering the Future, he said various initiatives undertaken by MSU College aim to produce holistic and balanced human capital and meet global needs.

Activities during the MSU Sabah Ethnic Festival include the Sabah Ethnic Creative Dance Competition and Sabah Ethnic Fashion Show Competition.

There was also an Ethnic Exploration Competition and Ethnic Stall Exhibition from the Bajau Samah Association, Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) and LKNS.

Also present were MSU Vice Chancellor Prof Puan Sri Dr Junainah Abd Hamid; LKNS General Manager Mackey Apison and Chief Assistant Director of Student Talent Development of Student Development Sector from Sabah State Education Department, Kasmani Kumit.

Photo