Talk on coffee culture set for Day 2 of E.A.T. Conference at BCCK

KUCHING (Oct 12): Co-founder of Earthlings Coffee, Kenny Lee, will be featured as the speaker for a session on ‘Profit Talk: Coffee Culture’ on the second day of ‘E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference 2022’, taking place at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) from Oct 14 to 16.

Having travelled around the world to learn and research about coffee since 2012, Lee is set to share his experience with all those attending the half-hour talk, which is scheduled to commence at noon.

According to the Sarawak coffee advocate, who is a recipient of the Kaldi Award, humans and coffee, like any other living beings, are all ‘Earthlings’, and the sustainability of such co-dependent relationship between the two lies in the deeper understanding of coffee.

Lee, who holds a Doctorate in Business Administration, has appeared on TEDx Petaling also as a speaker.

Meanwhile, spearheading the first panel on Day 2 will be Sarawakian chef-extraordinaire Hazel Tang.

Chef Tang, who has a career in the culinary arena spanning more than eight years, will be featured as a panellist for the ‘Future of Dining – Fine, Casual and Everything in Between’ session, running from 10am to 11am.

Within that one hour, the chef/owner of DINEWITHFED Bakery & Cafe will be touching on aspects pertaining to the directions that chefs have been exploring the food industry over the years.

Chef Tang had worked with several prestigious establishments in Singapore prior to her current venture, including the Burnt Ends, a Michelin-star restaurant based in the republic.

It was only at the end of 2019 that she moved back to Kuching, where she first set up her first ‘pop-up dining’ – a four-hands dinner with an ex-colleague/sous chef from Burnt Ends.

Joining her as co-panellist will be fellow Sarawakian chef John Lim.

Having worked with indigenous ingredients from all around Borneo in his crafts, the Roots Restaurant chef intends to highlight his take on cooking techniques with a contemporary, diverse approach to food presentation, hoping to share his view on food ‘in the purest and most artisanal way’.

To date, Chef Lim has crafted recipes with items ranging from the commonplace vegetables and fruits, to the bizarre – seafood guts, cow’s brains, and even insects.

He would re-transform his creations at his restaurant every quarter of the year.

“This is my story: I am a chef, a forager, and still learning what cooking has to offer,” he said in a statement.

Together, these two culinary maestros will share with the conference participants what drives them creatively and how they are redesigning and re-imagining the future of dining in this region.

