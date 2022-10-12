Urda forms 9 sub-committees

KAPIT (Oct 12): Nine sub-committees were set up at the fourth Board of Directors meeting of Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda) at Bletih State Complex here today.

Urda chairman Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs and Kapit incumbent, announced the sub-committees during a press conference after the meeting.

Hulu Rajang Incumbent Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong is chairman of the Infrastructure and Security sub-committee, while Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang is chairman of the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries sub-committee.

Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai heads the Tourism, Arts and Culture sub-committee, while Deputy Minister of Health Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, who is Kanowit incumbent, is chairman of Forestry and Environment Sustainability sub-committee.

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Customs and Law) Jefferson Jamit Unyat, who is Bukit Goram assemblyman, is chairman of Community Development and Land Matters sub-committee.

Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana heads the Education and Health sub-committee while Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon is chairman of the Utilities and Telecommunications sub-committee.

Chairing the Industry and Entrepreneur Development sub-committee is Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan while Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong is the Youth, Sports and Technical Training sub-committee chairman.