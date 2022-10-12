Warisan to contest all seats to reset Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 12): Parti Warisan is likely to contest in all the 25 parliamentary seats in Sabah in the 15th general election, said its president, Datuk Seri Shafie Apadal.

Speaking to reporters at the party’s headquarters on Wednesday, Shafie said the party would also be contesting in the Labuan constituency, adding that he is confident of winning that seat.

Shafie who chaired Warisan’s Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday, said that the list of potential candidates is ready and it is made up of old and new faces as well as from the women and youth movements to ensure that there will be cooperation between the groups.

“What is important is winning the election and while gender placement is important, the candidate must be winnable because it is crucial that we have the number. There is no point to field an unwinnable candidate,” he said, adding that Warisan had fielded candidates from the women and youth movements too in the state election.

On seats lobbying by Warisan members, Shafie said it is the norm and the party respects their desire to offer themselves as candidates.

He however stressed that not all who hold posts in the party will be a chosen as a candidate and this was related to the Warisan’s supreme council in the meeting earlier.

“I have informed the supreme council (to advise) any division chiefs who are not selected as Warisan’s candidate not to boycott the party and not to sulk. And if they are given the opportunity to be a candidate, they must fulfil that responsibility to the best of their ability,” he said.

“Why we are contesting in all the parliamentary seats? It is because we want to reset Sabah, reset the management and administration method as well as the way of politics in Sabah. This is the reason why there is a big possibility that we would be contesting in 25 seats unless something happens then we can make some adjustments,” he said.

Shafie also said that the meeting discussed the party’s preparations not only for the election but also the possibility of flood during that time.

“There are a few flood-prone areas like Penampang and Sepanggar. I have informed the machinery in Sepanggar to ready small boats so that in the eventuality of flooding, we can transport the constituents to the polling centres,” he said.

On the constituencies Warisan would be contesting in Peninsular Malaysia, Shafie said that the party has identified a few in Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Selangor, Johor, Pulau Pinang and maybe one in Kelantan.

He also announced the appointment of Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah as the party’s treasurer as the former treasurer, Terrence Siambun, was appointed vice president of Warisan.

Ahmad Shah had previously held the post of Warisan’s information chief and Shafie said his replacement will be discussed later.