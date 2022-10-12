Water scandal: Prosecution unable to call star witness

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 12): The prosecution is unable to call a star witness to testify against a former state Water Department director and two other accused and call 12 individuals for identification on Thursday, as a counsel has been hospitalised.

Deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat informed judge Abu Bakar Manat on Wednesday that the prosecution had set to call their key witness along with the 12 people for this week’s trial.

The court had previously fixed a three-day trial for the money laundering case from October 11 to 13.

“For the court’s record, today we are ready with three witnesses and tomorrow we will call our main witness in this case and for identification we will call 12 individuals,” explained Mahadi.

There was no mention who are the star witness and 12 individuals.

However, the court had for the second time left with no choice but to postpone the trial and vacated Thursday’s trial as well, as counsel Marcel Jude Joseph, who is defending Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib, 59, and his spouse Fauziah Hj Piut, 57, had on Wednesday submitted a letter issued by a private hospital to court on his health condition.

“For the latest update, the court had received a letter from Marcel dated October 11 which is also attached with a confirmation letter regarding his health condition. Marcel is admitted to a private hospital from October 11 due to uncontrolled diabetes mellitus.

“No counsel standing in for the first (Ag Mohd Tahir) and second (Fauziah) accused, so the court decides to put off this trial,” said the judge.

The court explained that it would like to proceed with the case as the prosecution was ready with their witnesses. However, due to the absence of Marcel on health reason, the court had no option unless to give adjournment to the trial.

Judge: First accused, did you manage to meet your counsel on October 11?

Ag Mohd Tahir: Yes, I did meet him and we went to the hospital, Marcel was there.

The accused further claimed that he had said to Marcel to look for a lawyer to stand in for him and his wife and Marcel’s reply was “leave it to him”.

Ag Mohd Tahir did not elaborate more on who he was referring to.

On October 11, the same court had given a stern reminder that it could take action against Marcel for failing to turn up in court without any concrete explanation for the continuation of his clients’ trial.

The court had on that day postponed the trial of Ag Mohd Tahir, Fauziah and another accused Lim Lam Beng @ Lim Chee Hong, 68, for the said reason.

It was reported that on that day Marcel did not appear in court and the judge informed the parties that the court had received a document dated October 10 from a private hospital stating that Marcel was not feeling well but no mention on his health status or current situation.

It was also reported that the court was also informed on Tuesday that Marcel was admitted to another private hospital and reminded that the court had not issued any instruction but the court could take action against Marcel.

Ag Mohd Tahir, Fauziah and Lim are being tried for money laundering involving cash and huge amount of bank savings as well as unlawful possession of luxury goods.

The former director faces 11 charges while his wife 19 charges under Section 4 (1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Fauziah is facing another two joint charges with her husband under Section 4 (1)(b) also of the same Act and Ag Mohd Tahir also has another charge under Section 4(1)(a) of the same Act.

The alleged offences against the couple were committed at Ag Mohd Tahir’s office here, at a house in Sembulan, at bank branches, at a condominium, in Sulaman and a tower in Kuala Lumpur between October 4 and November 4, 2016.

Lim was alleged to have committed the offences at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office at Jalan UMS and at a house here between October 13 and November 8, 2016.

Apart from Mahadi, deputy public prosecutors Haresh Prakash Somiah and Zander Lim also handled the trial.

Counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, Baldev Singh and Karpaljit Singh acted for Lim.

The prosecution had so far produced 28 witnesses comprising bankers, government officers and the public since the trial commenced on May 7, 2018.

The trial will resume on November 1-3.