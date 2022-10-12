Woman detained for attempting to bribe GOF officer

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 12): A woman was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for attempting to bribe a General Operation Force (GOF) police officer with RM800 for not taking action against her for attempting to smuggle goods to the Philippines.

The Malaysian, in her 50s, was detained at the MACC office in Tawau after giving her statement at 5.40pm on Tuesday.

According to sources, the woman allegedly tried to bribe the GOF officer who was on duty at Pulau Mataking.

MACC Sabah director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the suspect was released on RM2,000 bail with one surety the same day.

Karunanithy said the arrest was made based on the cooperation between MACC and GOF in an effort to fight corruption in the country.