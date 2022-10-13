Boat in cross-border pursuit into Limbang River by Brunei Marine Police being probed (Video)

MIRI (Oct 13): Police in Limbang are investigating a boat which was pursued into Limbang waters by Brunei Marine Police on Tuesday (Oct 11).

In the 3pm incident, a Brunei Marine Police team chased the boat until it entered the Limbang River.

A video of the incident has since gone viral.

Limbang police chief Supt Parum Niot said the boat, suspected to belong to a Bruneian, was seized on suspicion there were violations of laws in both countries.

“Limbang police managed to seize a boat suspected to belong to a Bruneian citizen, who had fled.

“We are currently carrying out further investigations regarding the case, which had gone viral and grabbed the attention of the people in this district,” he said in a media statement today.

According to Parum, the operation carried out by the Brunei Marine Police was an immediate action to maintain the safety and security of both countries.

He said cooperation between the Royal Malaysia Police and the Royal Brunei Police would continue and be furthered enhanced.

He stressed Limbang police would not hesitate to take strict and uncompromising action against those suspected of threatening national security.

“We advise the public to avoid giving negative comments without knowing the real facts to avoid any violation of national laws,” he added.