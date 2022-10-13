Community leaders want new federal govt that focuses on welfare, rising costs

KUCHING (Oct 13): Community leaders here are hoping the coalition that forms the next federal government will continue to focus on the people’s welfare, especially those living in rural areas.

Penghulu Jakup Buan from Kampung Soh in Kota Samarahan, who is Iban penghulu for the Pending area, said both those living in urban and rural areas are concerned about rising prices.

“Imagine the rural people, most who do not have fixed income but rely on their farms, padi planting or rubber tapping.

“What if all of these efforts in farming do not yield enough, they do not have the purchasing power. Even just to buy a bowl of noodles to them is already expensive,” he lamented.

He stressed that Putrajaya must not forget rural communities.

“We who live in cities, of course it is a lot easier, because we have jobs to do but those in the rural areas, for now they cannot afford all of these luxuries.

“Pay attention also to those who work as labourers, please consider their salary increment commensurate with the hike in prices of goods,” said Jakup.

Malay penghulu for the Satok area, Penghulu Ali Amit opined that the new federal government must create job opportunities for young people.

“If possible, to reduce taking workers from other countries. We have many young people who are hopeful to work in this state. Give the local people the opportunity. If they are trained properly, they too can be skilled workers.

“If we keep on taking foreign workers, they will send their salaries back to their home country, meaning the money does not flow within but outside. If the locals are employed, the flow of money is within and they support the country or state’s economy,” he said.

He added that predictions for the world economy, as well as Malaysia in 2023 are not looking good.

“If we could put some efforts from now until next year, we hope the new government could consider some initiatives for our farmers to rear livestock, grow our own fruits and vegetables and export them, and reduce the imports, so that we will be able to help our own economy,” he said.