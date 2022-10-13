CP: Over 7,000 police personnel, officers assigned for GE15 in S’wak

KUCHING (Oct 13): Over seven thousand police personnel and officers will be assigned for the coming 15th General Election (GE15) in Sarawak, said state Police Commissioner Dato’ Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

Taking the northeast monsoon into consideration, he said the police hope to do their best to ensure a smooth process of GE15.

“A total of more than 7,000 police personnel will be deployed throughout the state and for now, we are just waiting for the Election Commission’s announcement on the important dates; nomination day, campaigning period and voting day,” he said.

He was met by reporters after a high-tea event that was hosted by Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM) for the media at Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters at Jalan Badruddin here.

He also said that, for the northeast monsoon preparations, a total of 1,663 police personnel are ready to brace the weather and he urged the cooperation of all political parties to comply with the GE15 regulations.

“At the moment, we have not received any reports on political misconduct or election related offences,” he said.

In other developments, Mohd Azman also reminded media practitioners or social media users not to share fake or unverified news.

“The media’s role is to deliver accurate news to the community, because these days, there’s always irresponsible social media users that choose to spread fake or unverified news.

“Therefore, the media should play a role in neutralizing it so that ‘fear of crime’ among the community can be reduced,” he said.