SIBU (Oct 13): A disinfecting spraying machine left inside the living room of a house at Permai Jaya here caught on fire at about 4am this morning.

Students who rented the house who noticed the fire immediately contacted the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

Sibu Bomba personnel rushed to the scene after receiving the distress call and managed to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire was being investigated and the cost of damages were yet to be ascertained.