Dr Sim rallies support for GPS candidates for Sibu seats

SIBU (Oct 13): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has urged party members in Sibu to give strong support to whoever is chosen to contest for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming 15th general election (GE15).

Speaking at SUPP Nangka’s 8th anniversary celebration at Joystar Garden Restaurant on Wednesday night, he said strong support and teamwork are greatly needed to wrest back the parliamentary seats in Sibu.

“Sibu is the hardest to fight. However, because of your hard work and support, we were able to wrest back the state seats in Sibu last year and we have two YBs from SUPP Sibu today.

“Sibu finally is able to stand up again, but it is still not stable yet. This election is very important and not the same anymore because voters aged 35 years and below are coming out to vote,” he said.

He reminded that it is challenging because younger generations have different mindset and thinking, and that is why party members must be able to understand them and their aspirations to be able to win their votes.

He also pointed out that GE15 is quite unusual as GPS, of which SUPP is a component, will be contesting on its own.

Dr Sim, who is also Deputy Premier of Sarawak, said this is a great opportunity to fight for the rights of Sarawak.

“For the past 63 years, SUPP has been fighting for Sarawak. We fight for the future generations. So this coming election, we must win for Sarawak,” he reminded.

Meanwhile, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng urged the party members to continue to work hard to serve the people.

He also said that this election is very important, thus teamwork and support is needed to win back the two parliamentary seats in Sibu.

The two seats are Sibu and Lanang.

Also present at the event were SUPP Nangka branch chairman Chua Beng Seng, honorary chairman of SUPP Dudong Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck, the branch chairman Wong Ching Yong, SUPP Bukit Assek chairman Dato Chieng Buong Toon and organising chairman James Lu Boo Seng.