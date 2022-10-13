Dr Sim: Smart homes with smart technologies getting more important

SIBU (Oct 13): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said smart homes with smart technologies will be getting more important especially when Sarawak is facing an aging population by 2030.

Speaking at the launch of UTS Smart Home and UTS Home Book at University Technology Sarawak (UTS) here yesterday, he said technology is here to make lives better as we become busier.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang and Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng were also present at the event.

“Every country is facing aging population. They spend a lot of money on smart home. Can you imagine, in the future children do not even live with their parents and so the type of support will no longer be there.

“Whether we like it or not, we will be on our own, we may need to live in tiny homes out of necessity. So technology is here to make our life better,” Dr Sim said.

He added that having smart homes and smart technologies was also in line with Sarawak’s agenda of making Sarawak the richest state in Malaysia by 2030.

The Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government also urged the UTS team to explore ways to incorporate health care needs into the smart home such as detecting people when they fall down or facing emergencies.

“I am so proud that a lot of innovation is going on. It shows that even in the jungle of Borneo, we can innovate.

“You do not have to be in Singapore, Britain or China to innovate. What we need is people; people who are passionate about it and really want to do something,” he added.

Meanwhile, during the briefing, UTS vice chancellor Professor Datuk Khairuddin Abd Hamid said the idea of smart homes came up in 2019 to demonstrate the ability of UTS staff and students in transforming the knowledge and theories they learned and acquired into practical solutions for society.

He also said that UTS is trying to play its part to support and materialise specific strategic actions outlined in the Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy 2018-2022.

“This is a top-down multi-disciplinary research project with an initial internal grant of just over RM100,000.

“Our next plan is to roll out this smart technology to other buildings in this campus that will eventually transform UTS as a Smart Campus.

“It will work nicely with the current Platinum Rating under the Green Building Index and UTS is also listed in the GreenMetric World University Rankings for our green and environment-friendly campus,” he said.