KUCHING (Oct 13): Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) have decided to use the Pakatan Harapan logo for the 15th general election (GE15), state PKR chairman Roland Engan said today.

However, he said the state DAP will use its own “Rocket” logo for the election, just as the party did in the 2018 general election.

“According to them … it has a very sentimental value. The DAP has been there for so long that some staunch supporters do not want it to be changed,” Engan, who is also the state Pakatan Harapan (PH) deputy chairman, said when contacted.

Asked for confirmation, state DAP secretary Alan Ling said “we are more inclined towards that. Last night, we had a PH meeting, so we (Sarawak PH) will come out with an official statement very soon.”

“We need to inform our voters on the use of the logo,” he said.

“So, we decide on our own. The national PH has decided to use the Harapan logo, but we (state DAP) are given the autonomy to decide. That is why there is leeway there.”

On another matter, Engan denied claims that the state PKR will give way to Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) in Julau.

“We have our own candidate there. We are not negotiating with him in Julau,” he said, referring to incumbent Datuk Larry Sng who has confirmed that he would defend his Julau seat in the GE15.

Engan said he will be the first one to know if there is any arrangement for the state PKR to support Sng defending his Julau seat.

He said all the aspiring state PKR candidates have submitted their forms to the central selection committee at the party headquarters by 5pm today.

He said the state PKR will be contesting 17 seats in GE15, including Kapit and Julau. – Malay Mail