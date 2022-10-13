Govt agencies, NGOs, public distribute food aid to flood victims in Miri division

MIRI (Oct 13): Several government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and members of the public have come together to distribute food aid to the flood victims in this division yesterday.

Miri/Subis Disaster Management Committee secretariat spokesperson Azuan Kamin said the Subis District Council, Civil Defence Force (APM), Welfare Department (JKM) and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) have worked together to deliver the food supplies in the Subis district.

A total of 765 packs of food have been distributed to the flood victims in four areas namely Rumah Sikun Ebit, Rumah Ayai Sawing, Rumah Jelainie Megabang and Rumah Richard Pilet which are all located in Saeh, while 457 food packs were distributed to those in Kampung Pejuang Kelulit in Bekenu.

Another 261 food packs have also been distributed to the flood victims in Rumah Aji Nawek Sungai Tuyut and Rumah Joben Long Tebing in Beluru.

“The delivery of food aid went smoothly and whole operation ended around 2.30am,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 230 cartons of drinking water, which were donated by the Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) Marudi branch, have been distributed to 100 households in Long Bemang and 30 households in Long Buang in Ulu Baram.

The donations were handed over by members from DUBS Marudi branch led by its chairperson Mujan Lah, Marudi fire station personnel and Long Bemang volunteer firefighters using boats.