GRS-BN cooperation should continue – Hajiji

TUARAN (Oct 13): The cooperation momentum between Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) should continue in the 15th General Election (GE15) to ensure that the 25 parliamentarians from Sabah could champion the state’s interests at the federal level.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is also the GRS chairman, described GE15 as very important in choosing leaders who could really champion Sabah.

“Sabah as a priority must become a reality in our struggle as the GE15 is no easy game, but a big feat of choosing the national leaders to rule the country,” said Hajiji, who is also Sabah Bersatu chief and the party’s Tuaran Division head.

He was officiating at the Bersatu Tuaran Division Meeting 2022 at Dewan Seri Sulaman, here, on Thursday.

Also present at the meeting were GRS component party leaders including Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president, Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee; United Sabah National Organisation (USNO) president, Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia; Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) deputy president, Datuk Robert Tawik and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) information chief, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

Hajiji said that GRS-BN cooperation was what the people wanted and translated into a positive outcome for the people through the 16th Sabah State Election in 2020, hence the good cooperation should continue in GE15.

“We hold on to this agreement as in the upcoming election (GE15), we convey the wish of both components (GRS and BN) that we agree in principle to face the opposition in this election,” he said.

Later when met by reporters, Hajiji said GRS was keen to contest the Tuaran parliamentary seat and this would be discussed at the GRS Supreme Council meeting, scheduled for Thursday night.

“We will also quietly convey the matter during the discussion with BN but we have to make it official and to officially inform about it when the time comes,” he added.

Asked whether he would be the GRS candidate for the Tuaran parliamentary seat in GE15, Hajiji only smiled and said: “I’m not interested lah.”

This ended speculation that the Sulaman assemblyman will vie for the Tuaran parliamentary seat.