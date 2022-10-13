Journalists’ federation calls for freedom to report news accurately

KUCHING (Oct 13): The Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (FSJA) hopes that the new government to take over Putrajaya will ensure there is media freedom.

FSJA president Andy Jong stressed no government should ever threaten media personnel for doing their jobs.

“We are not intimidated by any threats as long as our news is based on accurate facts.

“Please be reminded that the media plays an important role in the development of a country, and the role of the media should be taken seriously,” he said.

Jong opined political stability is very important because it has a big impact on economic growth and providing for the well-being of the people.

“The interests of the country’s stability should be prioritised over the unsettled and endless political ruckus.

“The people’s votes are of utmost importance as the people now are intelligent in choosing who they want to be in the government and are being able to make wise decisions to choose a stable and strong government,” he said.

Sarawak Women for Women Society (SWWS) president Dr Angie Garet said the next federal government must be more people-oriented.

“They should walk the talk, not just wanting to win the people’s hearts as a gimmick for their political gain.

“Be fair to all ‘rakyat’ irrespective of their race, skin colour, and religion as most of the benefits are given to one race only; be it top posts in all government departments, government-linked companies, education, and others,” she stated.

Angie said strong, firm, and decisive leaders would ensure a strong and stable government.

“If we have leaders with the criteria mentioned above, I am sure the next government will be stable, goal-oriented, and creative to develop our country more progressively in economy, education, technology, and a digital society,” she added.