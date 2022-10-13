Kunak residents feel tremor

KUNAK (Oct 13): A weak earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale that was detected about 13 kilometres southwest of this district late Wednesday caused some panic when tremors were felt here.

Asmah Ali, 30, of Kampung Bagiang Asmah Ali, 30, said it happened at about 11.10 pm and lasted for only a few seconds, but it terrified her.

“I was preparing for bed when I felt a tremor, I felt the house shaking, and the sound of the roof I heard the sound of the roof. I then immediately checked the Meteorological Department’s website on any earthquake, but it was not updated yet.

“I asked my sister and she said she also felt the tremor, but my mother didn’t feel it because she was already asleep,” she told Bernama.

A contractor, Idris Syamsudin, 44, of Kampung Getah, said he was awakened from sleep by the tremor.

Meanwhile, Kunak Fire and Rescue Station Chief Mohamad Omarbatha said the tremor was also felt at the station, but no distress calls were received regarding the matter.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) website, the epicentre of the earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale, occurred at coordinates 4.6 degrees north and 118.2 degrees east, 13 kilometres southwest of Kunak, at 11.10 pm. – Bernama