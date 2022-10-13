Lau calls for continued support for Bomba’s ‘Fire Point’ programme

SIBU (Oct 13): The local community and private sector are urged to continue supporting the `Fire Point’ programme that helps equip community firefighters with necessary knowledge to deal with fire emergencies.

Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said this was also one of the approaches used by Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) to help reduce the risk of fire in longhouses.

“In the event of an emergency, trained community firefighters will act as the first responders and provide emergency assistance while waiting for the fire brigade to arrive at the scene and this could help in reducing the incident of longhouse fire cases,” he added.

Lau was speaking at the opening of the Fire Point programme at Sibu Central fire station yesterday.

Among those at the event was state Bomba chief Datu Khirudin Drahman.

Lau, also deputy managing director of KTS Group of Companies, said the Fire Point programme implemented by the Fire and Rescue Department Malaysia throughout the country is aimed at educating and instilling awareness of the importance of fire safety and prevention, especially among the community in the rural areas.

He said many areas in Sarawak had been identified and considered as ‘blind spots’ because it was difficult for the fire service to reach these locations that were relatively remote and far inland.

He said there was a high frequency of fire cases in these areas and most of the residents in these rural areas stay in longhouses, which is also a high risk factor of causing serious fire cases.

“Under this programme, Bomba has placed a number of fire extinguishers in designated locations with the main target being longhouses and village areas that are far from the Fire and Rescue stations and have a high population density.

“Bomba also injected a considerable amount of funds to make the programme a success by obtaining as many fire extinguishers as possible, in addition to getting support from local people’s representatives and the private sector who also contributed.”

Even though it may take some time to see the effects and it may incur high cost, Lau said the impact of the programme was positive.

He added that since the programme was implemented in Sarawak, there had been many cases of fire in longhouses which were successfully put out by the residents themselves using fire extinguishers, which they learned through the Fire Point programme.

He said their fast actions had succeeded in saving hundreds of lives and properties of longhouse residents worth millions of ringgit.

He said KTS Group, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, had donated 50 fire extinguishers to 10 longhouses.

“Hopefully, Bomba would continue to be committed to empowering the community firefighters throughout the country,” he added.