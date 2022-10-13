Maltimur appointed exclusive partner to market IRF courses in Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): Maltimur Resources Sdn Bhd (Maltimur) has been appointed as the exclusive partner to market International Road Federation (IRF) courses and programmes in Sarawak.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed yesterday between Maltimur and IRF at the 11th Malaysian Road Conference and 4th International Road Federation Asia-Pacific Regional Congress in Kuala Lumpur.

Maltimur was represented by executive chairman Junaidi Sahadan, while IRF by vice president (International Programmes and Member Services) Magid Elabyad.

It was witnessed by Public Works Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Zulkefly Sulaiman.

IRF is a global not-for-profit organisation with a network of members and regional offices in more than 70 countries.

The organisation is renowned for its world-class knowledge resources, advocacy services, and education programmes having recently organised its 4th Asia Pacific Regional Congress and Exhibition at the World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur from Oct 11 to 13.

One of Sarawak’s leading project management companies, Maltimur was involved in Phase 1 of the Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak through its subsidiary Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd.

Maltimur’s more recent projects include the proposed Northern Coastal Highway Sarawak under Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda).

Apart from project management consultancy, Maltimur are also invested in local capacity development through ALiM Academy (ALiM).

According to Junaidi, as IRF’s exclusive agent in Sarawak, Maltimur will market IRF’s knowledge resources and education programmes.

“This adds to the unique platform for capacity building offered by Maltimur’s ALiM Academy, which leverages on international partnerships and offers certification courses at an affordable rate,” he said.

To learn more about ALiM Academy and to find out about the courses they provide, contact ALiM Academy at alim.academy@maltimur.com.my or 019-8671858.