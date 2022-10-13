Miri City Christmas parade returns on Dec 3

MIRI (Oct 13): Miri City Christmas Parade is making a comeback this year after not being held the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The celebration with the theme ‘Jesus, Joy of Christmas’ will be held on December 3 with Miri City Fan as the starting point.

According to Miri mayor Adam Yii in a press conference yesterday, this year’s parade will take place on December 3 and will be headed by the Roman Catholic Church in collaboration with 16 other churches.

Other participating churches are Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM), Anglican Church, Methodist Church, Calvary Charismatic Center, New Creation Church, Christ the Livingstone, Seventh Day Adventist, Full Gospel Assembly, Miri Gospel Chapel, All Nations Gospel Church, Full Gospel Tabernacle, Baptist Church, Glory Place, Open Heaven Tabernacle, Miri Latter Rain Church and Cornerstone Community Church.

“The last time we had the parade in 2019, there were about 40,000 participants including from outside Miri.

“But this year we are not sure how the crowd will be like because we have not had the parade the last two years,” he said.

Yii, who is also Pujut assemblyman and co-chairman of the parade committee, added that the parade is expected to be officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The parade will start from Miri City Fan at 5pm, passing through Jalan Sylvia, Jalan Brooke, Jalan Kingsway, Jalan Puchong, Jalan Padang, Jalan Melayu, Jalan Nahkoda Gampar, Jalan Cina, Jalan Bendahara, Jalan North Yu Seng, Jalan South Yu Seng, Jalan Merpati, Jalan Kipas and back to Miri City Fan.

“This parade was first mooted by the then Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri George Chan Hong Nam with the objective to promote and showcase a true 1Malaysia spirit in Miri.

“It was also aimed at fostering a closer rapport between the Christians and other communities in Miri,” he said, adding that the first parade in 2008 was headed by the Methodist Church.

Also present at the press conference was the parade committee co-chairman Reverend Father Vincent Shim from the Roman Catholic Church.