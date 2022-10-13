Miri cops nab 3 people for alleged drug trafficking

MIRI (Oct 13): Police have arrested three people at an entertainment outlet here on Wednesday for alleged involvement in drug trafficking activities.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said the arrest of a local woman and two foreign men was made by a team from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division at around 6pm.

“Inspection at the premises resulted in the discovery of 861.36 grammes of what is believed to be drugs estimated to be worth RM23,800,” he added.

Alexson said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and whipping not less than 15 strokes.

He also advised those with information regarding drug activities to immediately report it to the nearest police station to enable actions to be taken.