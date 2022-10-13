Pahang to decide on assembly status after passing state Budget 2023, says MB

KUANTAN (Oct 13): Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the position of the Pahang State Legislative Assembly will be known soon after passing Budget 2023.

He said the priority for the time being is to pass the budget which was tabled last Friday so that the state government’s plan for the benefit of the people could be implemented.

Asked whether Pahang Budget 2023 is valid if a state election is held soon, Wan Rosdy said: “Yes it is valid…we need to pass it first as it is important. If it is not passed, then it has to be tabled again’.

Wan Rosdy was asked on the status of Pahang assembly at the presentation of flood preparation contribution by Petronas to the state government at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

The budget debate began on Tuesday and Wan Rosdy is expected to wind up the debate today before putting it for approval.

On Tuesday, Wan Rosdy told the media that he is still waiting for the audience date with Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on the dissolution of Pahang assembly.

Earlier, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the state assemblies under BN except Melaka, Johor and Sabah would be dissolved simultaneously with the dissolution of Parliament to make way for the 15th general election (GE15).

In GE14, BN won 25 of the 42 state seats with Pakatan Harapan (nine) and PAS (eight). – Bernama