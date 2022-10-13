Petronas donates assets, logistics equipment to Sabah APM

KOTA BELUD (Oct 13): Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) on Thursday donated various assets and valuable logistics equipment to the Sabah Civil Defence Force (APM) here.

The aid is in preparation for the Northeast Monsoon season which consists of three boats equipped with engines; 1,000 collapsible tents; 700 life jackets and 7,000 raincoats.

State Disaster Management Committee secretary, Datuk Ag Shahminan Datuk Ag Sahari said all assets and equipment will be placed at the APM Kota Belud Office to ensure better preparedness.

“We have chosen to place all the assets and equipment here because this district has the highest record of being hit by floods before. Therefore, on behalf of the state government, I thank Petronas for this donation.

“We hope this donation will be extended to other areas and we also welcome donations from other agencies. They will be very helpful in facing the monsoon season,” he told reporters after the handing over of the donation at the APM Office Kota Belud here on Thursday.

General Manager of Petronas Sabah and Labuan, Siti Ayu Abdul Wahab said the initiative was part of a contribution of RM25 million announced by Petronas in December 2021, to help those affected by floods in the country.

“Under this initiative, Petronas in Sabah also channelled 1,000 aid packages containing food items, hygiene kits and blankets, as well as 190 sets of barrels and gas stoves to flood victims in Pitas, in February and March this year.

“Petronas also delivered aid packages to flood victims in Sandakan, Beluran, Beaufort, Kota Belud, and Telupid last April,” she said.

The donations will continue to be expanded throughout the country to help those affected by the monsoon season, she added. – Bernama