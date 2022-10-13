PLANMalaysia: Extend SDG recognition to S’wak, Sabah

KUCHING (Oct 13): Recognition to local authorities that achieved the highest score in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) should be extended to those at the Sarawak and Sabah level as well, said Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia) director general Dr Alias Rameli.

He said this matter has been brought up by the Housing and Local Government Minister who felt that this should be carried out to the local authorities in Sarawak and Sabah by the end of this year and next year.

He said in 2021, the recognition was given for the first time to local authorities who achieved the highest score in the implementation of SDG 11, which is one of the 17 goals under SDG namely Sustainable Cities and Communities.

“That is why during the Liveable Cities Agenda 2021 ceremony in August, the minister had voiced out that the measurement should be carried out at the local authorities level in Sarawak and Sabah.

“It aims to mainstream the sustainable development agenda as well as the Liveable Malaysia Agenda inclusively covering the whole of Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak,” he said at the launch of Malaysia Urban Rural National Indicators Network for Sustainable Development (MURNInets) which was officiated by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian here today.

On MURNInets, Alias said the programme had actually been introduced in Sarawak since 2012 but the local authorities in Sarawak did not participate in the programme.

“Up until 2019, only three local authorities in Sarawak namely Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS), Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) and Sibu Municipal Council, have joined MURNInets and completed all indicators and reached a moderately sustainable level.

“In realising the importance of MURNInets in the measurement of urban sustainability and well-being, a meeting between PLANMalaysia with the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government and local authorities was held on Aug 19 this year and it was agreed that Sarawak’s participating in the programme will fully commence in 2023,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister permanent secretary Datu Antonio Kahti Galis said MURNInets is a system that assesses and determines the level of stability and sustainability of local authorities through uniform indicators.

He said the MURNinets indicators are comprehensive and cover the economy, environmental quality, community well-being, optimal use of land and resources, effective infrastructure and transportation, and good governance.

“The latest implementation of MURNInets is in line with the SDGs of the United Nations (UN).

“Therefore, guided by the latest MURNInets indicators, I am confident that development activities can be aligned with the best practices in the world,” he said.