Premier: Integrity highly important in S’wak administration

KUCHING (Oct 13): The Sarawak government places great importance to the portfolio of integrity and ombudsman.

That is why the minister in charge of it reports directly to him, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Currently, the minister in charge of the portfolio is Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya.

Abang Johari said this in his text of speech read by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at the launch of the national Ombuds Day 2022, themed ‘Resilience, Respect, Resolve’ at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

“Hence in another cabinet reshuffle after the conclusion of the 12th state election on Dec 18 2021, relevance and significance of integrity and ombudsman portfolio still remain high under my administration.

“Thus, I would like to assure that Sarawak ombudsman shall always maintain its independence – no interference at all,” stressed Abang Johari.

Honoured and privileged to join the World Ombuds community in celebrating Ombuds Day 2022, he said Sarawak was chosen to be the first venue for the observance of Ombuds Day 2022 in the country.

Sarawak is also the first state in Malaysia to establish the new portfolio with the appointment of a minister in charge, he pointed out.

Sarawak was then very serious in combating corruption as well as inculcating and nurturing a society of high integrity, and to enhance socio-economic development, accountability and transparency.

This is in tandem with Sarawak’s vision to achieve high income and developed status by 2030, he added.

“On the same note, Sarawak is the first state to establish its own Ombudsman Office through the formation of the state integrity and ombudsman unit on Feb 1, 2018.

“Our Ombudsman is still in its infancy and I am aware that initially there was scepticism questioning the effectiveness compared to other complaint institutions,” he said, adding since four years of its inception it had done well in managing complaints effectively and efficiently apart from making recommendations and improvements to the process and procedures or on any other matters relating to public administration.

“Indeed, besides managing complaints, Sarawak Ombudsman has also taken the initiative to extend its functions to inspect projects undertaken by the state government.

“These are mainly delayed or critically delayed projects. However, even projects already completed are also included – to ensure they were completed based on specifications, budget, or schedule – with the successful ones benchmarked for other similar projects. On the whole, projects must be properly and successfully implemented.

“We must fulfil our commitment to the people. We must deliver projects for the benefit of the people,” he said.

“The purpose of such inspection visits is not to intentionally find fault or mete out punishment but more importantly to seek ways to resolve problems or issues contributing to delayed or critically delayed projects,” he stressed.

On top of these, Abang Johari said he had categorically mandated the unit with the authority to become the central body responsible to oversee, investigate and seek resolutions on matters pertaining to maladministration, bureaucracy and red tape in the public sector.

“This also serves to build better public administration and to strengthen the bond between the government and the people,” he said, adding all ministries, departments and agencies must continue to lend support to and cooperate with the unit.