Premier: Sarawak in talks with Japanese, Korean industries on hydrogen collaborations

KUCHING (Oct 13): Sarawak’s vision to become a hydrogen hub in the Asian region comes with the necessary steps and action, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said Sarawak has been in talks with large industries from Japan and Korea that are committed to collaborating with Sarawak to produce hydrogen to power up industries in these countries.

He made these points as a panel speaker at the Tokyo hydrogen forum organised by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government yesterday.

Abang Johari pointed out that with its strength in renewable power, Sarawak is well-poised to be a major green hydrogen producer and supplier in the region by 2028.

He said the threat of climate change on the world is real as weather patterns have become unpredictable, warranting the concerted efforts of the global community.

“It is the responsibility of the world to mitigate climate change. The world must be united to face the crisis,” he said.

In playing its role, he said the Sarawak government had put in place policies that are aligned with the world’s climate change protocols designed towards decarbonisation.

Participants of the hybrid forum included panel speakers from other parts of the world.

The Premier pointed out it is time for Sarawak and the rest of the world to act on energy transition in order to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 as set by the Paris protocol.

He said through SEDC Energy, Sarawak is negotiating with Sumitomo Corporation and Eneos Corporation of Japan under the Hornbill Project, where green hydrogen via methylcyclohexane (MCH) is targeted to be on stream by 2028.

Sarawak is also negotiating with Samsung, Posco, and Lotte of Korea under the Hibiscus Project for a buyback in the form of ammonia, he added.

Relating to the audience Sarawak’s hydrogen experience, he said it had started with a pilot hydrogen production facility in 2016 under Sarawak Energy (SEB), which supplied hydrogen buses and cars in Kuching.

Earlier, Abang Johari and members of his delegation paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Deputy State Secretary Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel, SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr Abdul Aziz Husain, and chief political secretary to the Premier Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

The delegation also toured the Tokyo Oi Hydrogen Station and Tokyo Hydrogen Museum.