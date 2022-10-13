Sabah records 124 Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 13): Sabah recorded 124 Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

The state capital continues to be the main contributor of cases with 52 reported, followed by Tuaran (16 cases) and Papar (11 cases). Only three districts recorded two digit cases on Thursday.

At the same time, nine districts had zero cases. TheY are Kuala Penyu, Kunak, Pitas, Putatan, Sipitang, Tambunan, Telupid, Tenom and Tongod.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that there was no much changes in the cases between Thursday and Wednesday.

“The new infection increased by three cases to 124 through 2,046 test samples with a positivity rate of 6.06 percent which is a bit higher than the rates before,” he said.

All the cases were under categories one and two.