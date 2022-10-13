Sabah, Sarawak kingmakers – Shafie

KUDAT (Oct 13): Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal also believes that Sabah and Sarawak are the kingmakers in the 15th General Election.

“I am sure. I go along with that view (of Sabah and Sarawak being the kingmakers). They (Sarawak) have 31 (seats) and there are 25 (seats) here. If we are smart, not to be controlled and not to be dictated by those in KL, we will call the shots,” he said to reporters on Thursday at Matunggong after being asked if he concurred with Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian about the two states being the kingmakers.

Shafie added that this was timely and a game changer whereby there is a need to set a different kind of political landscape in the country.

He stressed that the political landscape change is not just for the interest of Sabah alone but for the nation.

“We want a system that is not just for stability but a very democratic process. Let the voice of the people be heard; let the voice and mandate of the people be respected. We don’t want the mandate of the people (that is) just for sale,” he said.

Shafie also said that there is a possibility that the party will contest in all 25 seats in Sabah.

“The response is good … there is a clear trend that (people) want local parties for their voice, for their guaranteed future,” he said.

Shafie also said that he already has the list of candidates with him and he is evaluating the list to find the winning candidates.