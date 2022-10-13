Sexagenarian in Miri fined RM300 for stealing aluminium cans

MIRI (Oct 13): The Magistrate’s Court here has fined a sexagenarian RM300 in default one-week’s jail after he pleaded guilty of stealing some aluminium cans.

Tang Sing Tiew, 67, was charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term up to seven years or a fine or both upon conviction.

Based on the charge sheet, Tang was accused to have stolen aluminium cans belonging to a 46-year-old man.

The offence was committed at 7.45am on Oct 6 at an eatery in a commercial centre at Jalan Miri Bypass here.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted before Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi.