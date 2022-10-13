Sibu Urban Renewal Plan: Build houses for those affected before relocating them, says Dr Sim

SIBU (Oct 13): The Sarawak government will need to build more than 2,000 affordable houses before it can relocate those affected by Sibu Urban Renewal Plan which also covers Sibu Town Drainage System Master Plan, Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said.

According to the Deputy Premier, the implementation of the plan said to be the biggest urban renewal plan in the state so far is quite complicated as it involves a large area of about 500 acres.

“We are lucky because the Netherlands government has been offering us help on flood management.

“In the early stage of our planning, the area involved under the plan will be 500 acres involving more than 2,000 houses.

“We need to build affordable houses first for those affected otherwise they will have no place to live,” he said when officiating at the presentation of Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme (HDAS) here yesterday.

Dr Sim also said that the state government has engaged the service of a company called ‘Rainbow’ which specialises in flood management to help in the implementation of the masterplan.

“What makes this (flood management) complicated is because Sibu is located at the confluence of Rajang River and Igan River.

“If the river water level is getting higher than the land, it will overflow and flood the land unless we want to elevate the land which we cannot do because there are many houses there.

“So we need everybody’s understanding because we want to do something with permanent solutions because it will involve a minimum 50 acres of lake out of the 500 acres area identified for the implementation of the masterplan to drain the water,” he said.

Dr Sim said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was very committed to the matter.

The premier had allocated no less than RM1 billion for the implementation of projects under the masterplan, he said.

“So anybody who thinks they can solve the flood problem straight away, let me ask them this.

“When they were in power, when they were ministers, why didn’t they do it if it is so easy?” he said.

At the event, Mutiara Mortgage and Credit chief executive officer Shaharony Mat Nor disclosed that they had approved a total of 350 HDAS applications involving RM3 million.

“Seventy-one percent of the applications are from the B40 group,” he said.

He said under the scheme the government will channel deposit assistance of 10 per cent or a maximum of RM10,000 for affordable housing purchase deposits to first-time home buyers.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang and Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.