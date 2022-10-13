Simunjan man fined RM2,800 for drug abuse

KUCHING (Oct 6): A man was fined RM2,800 in default three months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Courts here today after he pleaded guilty for abusing methamphetamine and amphetamine two years ago.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi who meted out the sentence against Jerry Gunggu, 25, from Simunjan, also ordered him to be placed under supervision by the authorities for two years.

Jerry was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at Kuching District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) around 10.40pm on May 25, 2020 when he was tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine which are listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The prosecution was handled by Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad, while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.