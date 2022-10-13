Study shows underexploited oceanic tuna fishing resources near Miri

MIRI (Oct 13): A study conducted by the Sarawak and Labuan Division Fisheries Research Institute found that waters around 80 nautical miles from Miri have oceanic tuna fishing resources yet to be fully explored.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting said the study revealed oceanic tuna resources can be categorised as still underexploited because they are only caught using traditional fishing gear in small boats.

“An increase in landings of tuna in Sarawak waters can be achieved if efforts are increased and fishermen use larger and more equipped vessels to catch fish in the deep sea,” he said when officiating at the Tuna Industry Development Consultation and Shark Resource Management Programme 2022.

The programme at the Fisheries Development Authority’s jetty in Piasau today was organised by the Department of Marine Fisheries Sarawak.

“Tuna Industry Development Consultation Programme is a support programme organised by Department of Marine Fisheries Sarawak to promote and spread information on related ongoing research,” Ting said.

He said the research was to determine resource status in setting MSY (maximum sustainable yield) and MEY (maximum economic yield) as well as optimal catch capacity for oceanic tuna resources.

It was also to determine the dependency of fishermen on fishing and to evaluate costs and returns from all types of fishing activities carried out here.

The research project was led by Sarawak and Labuan Division Fisheries Research Institute (FRI) Bintawa director Jamil Musel.

“The results of the research and study will be used to formulate procedures and management measures to ensure the continued management of fisheries in Sarawak,” said Ting.

“As for the tourism aspect, issues such as the opportunities and constraints of recreational fishing activities, the role of local authorities in promoting activities related to the tuna fishing industry as well as steps that can be taken by the local authority in promoting Miri as an oceanic tuna fishing area.”

On the Shark Resource Management Programme, he said it was a continuation of an existing plan published by the Department of Fisheries Malaysia in 2010, in line with the publication of the Shark Management and Conservation Action Plan by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

“Miri is one of the areas in Malaysia that recorded the highest number of sharks being landed in Malaysia. Control needs to be implemented before the shark population in Miri area approaches the extinction threat zone. The cooperation of all parties involved is requested to make this management plan a success,” he said.

Department of Marine Fisheries Sarawak deputy director Liza Long said the programme involved promoting tuna-based products, tours of tuna landing activities, as well as briefings involving the tuna industry and shark management in Sarawak this year.

The department also handed over aid for tuna development projects to two companies to help further develop the tuna industry here.