Taste of Borneo Conference shares youths’ insights for empowerment goals

KUCHING (Oct 13): E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference 2022, to take place at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) this Oct 14 to 16, will kick off with a session on ‘Empowering Rural Communities’.

Co-founder cum chief marketing officer of Malaysian social-led brand Langit Collective, Melissa Lim, will be sharing her experience and knowledge on improving the livelihood of rural communities in the session on Oct 14.

Lim co-founded Langit Collective with three other partners in 2015 to create market access for the farmers in East Malaysia.

She will also be featured as a panellist on ‘The Food Catastrophe: Rising of Food Insecurity’ session, scheduled for the same day.

Also joining her in the discussion are panelists BoomGrow New Ventures manager Logeetha Balakrishnan; Airgro Sdn Bhd co-founder Kenneth Chai and Anas Amdan.

Anas, a Sabahan lad, together with his friends, initiated ‘Bantu Heroes’ under their website www.bantuaid.com in 2021, where they developed a food aid distribution system to help those in need.

Bantu Heroes is one of the four non-governmental organisations (NGOs) listed in the National Recovery Council food aid programme, and it has been actively involved on the ground helping the underprivileged and addressing the issue on national food security.

Bantu Heroes will shed light on issues pertaining food security threats and share their outlook on Malaysia’s food security.

Featured as a speaker on day two of the conference, Yellow Tree Malaysia founder Alleena Abdullah will present her input on ‘Cooking Up Entrepreneurial – Centric Brand’.

In her presentation, Alleena will share valuable solutions to real life issues faced by chefs and restaurateurs by using success stories from food and beverage case studies as well as best practices to enhance and elevate a budding entrepreneur’s journey.

Alleena strives to educate participants on how their brands can keep up with the ever-growing changes.

Yellow Tree was set up to train and consult underserved communities, refugees, women and also micro, small and medium enterprises in the field of branding and marketing.

Alleena received her MBA in hospitality from Cornell University and ESSEC Business School of Paris, and has undertaken various roles in leading industry brands namely Four Seasons, Le Bristol, Technip and Nestlé.

For more information, go to https://eatconference.com/, or visit Facebook page ‘EATBorneoConference’.

The Borneo Post is the official media partner for ‘E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference 2022’.