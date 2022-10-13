Ting: Cats-centred events good way to promote Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 13): Events and activities centred on a cat theme have the potential to create a ripple effect that will contribute to Sarawak’s tourism industry, said Dato Sebastian Ting.

Citing the inaugural Cats Around the World event, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said such events promote the uniqueness of Sarawak to the world.

“Cats Around the World, which is held in conjunction with the 25th Miss Tourism International (MTI) World Final 2022, is one of the activities surrounding the cats theme that will create a ripple effect and synergies for our sustainable tourism industry.

“This is in addition to it being part of a series of events in welcoming 50 to 60 beauty queens from around the world to Sarawak this November,” he said at the Cats Around the World press conference at Farley Mall Kuching here yesterday.

Organised by YAST Group, the main organiser of MTI World Final; and Farley Mall as the official partner, Cats Around the World will be held on Nov 19 and 20 at Farley Mall Kuching from 3pm to 6pm.

Ting commended the commitment and efforts of the organisers in making Kuching a tourist brand that centres around cats, thus attracting a niche and targeted crowd from around the world.

“With the strong support from all stakeholders, such as Farley Mall, another locally born brand and enterprise, we can expect more excitement on the upcoming MTI World Final events which will last for 18 days from Nov 11 to 28.

“The Sarawak government through the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts actively supports the private sector in promoting tourism-related activities and we will give our utmost support to make this event a success,” he said.

Meanwhile, Farley Mall (Kuching) director Eijing Lau said organisers have set a target of 50 to 60 cats participating in Cats Around the World which will see judges comparing the cats to their breed standards.

“There will be six categories; namely VIP Best Choice Award, Best Dressed Award, Best of the Kitten Shorthair, Best of the Kitten Longhair, Best of the Adult Shorthair, and Best of the Adult Longhair.

“The results will be announced during the closing ceremony on Nov 20 and all participants will receive an exclusive certificate of participation,” he said, adding that registration is now open with registration forms available at the mall’s Information Desk.

Also present was YAST Group founder and MTI World Final 2022 organising chairperson Esther Law.