Tiong warns of action against those circulating ‘distorted’ photos of him online

KUCHING (Oct 13): Progressive Democratic Party president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has condemned those who circulated photos of him online with distorted facts, warning that they could be reported to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

“Pictures of me together with suspected unsavoury figures have been making their rounds on social media lately, insinuating that I have some close relationship with them. Some have used those pictures to make allegations and distort facts.

“I will remind everyone that fake or real accounts that make defamatory allegations, spread fake news and malicious rumours will be reported to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to check their identities through the IP address and be investigated under Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Tiong, who is Bintulu incumbent, said he is open to having tea and taking photos with anyone but will never defend any party that violates the law.

“I have publicly called out such figures before to take responsibility and own up to their deeds. They should turn their lives around and contribute positively to society, instead of resorting to violence, brute force, or other illicit deeds.

“This goes too for those who violate the proper etiquette of using social media, smearing people’s reputations, distorting facts from fiction, and making fake stories out of pictures easily found online. We know who such people are, so they can refrain from naively resorting to social media for their immature moves,” he said.

In the same statement, the Dudong state assemblyman also responded to an alleged gang fight, which occurred last Saturday night in Bintulu, pointing out that all those involved in the case and who violated the law cannot be spared from legal repercussions.

He said that anyone who is found to violate the law, even if they have any relation with him, must be subject to legal enforcement without exception.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Sarawak Commissioner of Police for the prompt action on the case. He immediately issued orders to track down, investigate and arrest persons allegedly involved in the case. We should applaud the Bintulu police for their efficient and quick action.

“We must not tolerate anyone or party that tries to disrupt public order and turn Bintulu into the Wild West, no matter their background or supposed clout or gang affiliation. They must be prosecuted to the furthest extent of the law,” he said.

Tiong said people can drink for fun but must not make trouble from being inebriated.

He also found it “sad and disappointing” to know that some practising lawyers advised these troublemakers on “how to exist on the fringes of the law and avoid legal repercussions”.

“But whatever the reason that caused the disturbance on Saturday night, gang problems or drunken fest, their antics had put Bintulu on the map for the wrong reasons.

“The police must not be lenient on such figures and crack down on their actions without fear or favour,” he said.