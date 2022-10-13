Unemployed woman in Kuching fined RM1,500 for mischief

KUCHING (Oct 13): An unemployed woman was fined RM1,500 in default four months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for committing mischief.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar meted out the sentence against Azimah Zainal Abidin, 34, after she pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Azimah committed the offence by breaking two glasses and six plastic vases belonging to her 37-year-old sister at an eatery in Bandar Baru Samariang in Jalan Sultan Tengah here around 5pm on Oct 9, this year.

Based on the facts of the case, Azimah had asked money from her mother at an eatery where her sister was selling food.

She, however, ran amok when she did not get what she wanted from her mother.

She then reacted by breaking two glasses that were on the eatery’s table and six vases outside the premises by throwing them towards the entrance.

It is learnt that Azimah was intoxicated when the incident occurred.

As a result of her action, Azimah’s sister suffered loss of RM26.80.

Fearing for everyone’s safety, Azimah’s sister lodged a police report which led to her arrest on Oct 11.

The case was handled by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while Azimah was unrepresented by a legal counsel.