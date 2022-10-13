Unifor allocates RM24.643 mln for 86 projects under Phase 1 distribution

KUCHING (Oct 13): The Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) in the Sarawak Premier’s Office has allocated RM24.643 million to finance 86 projects under its Phase 1 grants distribution this year.

Minister in charge Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said these projects include the construction, renovation, or the upgrading of various houses of worship, multipurpose halls, and other facilities.

He said this after presenting cheques for 76 such projects costing RM19 million here today.

Among those receiving the cheques on behalf of beneficiaries were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Khui Hian; Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn; Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali; Deputy Minister for Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development (Youth and Sport Development) Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu; and Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government (Public Health and Housing) Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

Uggah said the presentation of grants proved Unifor is still functioning very well and very much relevant and needed to assist all non-Muslim religions in the state.

As with last year, he said the state government had approved a budget of RM50 million for Unifor in 2022.

He advised all religious organisations that had been given the grants to closely monitor the implementation of their respective projects.

He said when projects are done well and delivered on schedule, they would benefit the people greatly in practising their religious beliefs and obligations.

Uggah added the next distribution of Unifor grants is expected to be later this year.