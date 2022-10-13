UPKO postpones conference to focus on GE15

PENAMPANG (Oct 13): United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) supreme council has decided to postpone its triannual delegates conference during a special meeting.

The conference which was supposed to be held on Oct 15 to 16 has been postponed to a date after the 15th General Election.

Incoming UPKO president Datuk Ewon Benedick said the decision to postpone the party conference was to allow full concentration on preparation for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Ewon confirmed that the position of president, deputy president and vice presidents will not be contested after the other candidates gave way to the winners.

During the party’s Supreme Council special meeting recently, Ewon was appointed as the director for the GE15 which was previously held by vice president, Datuk Wong Thien Fook.

He said that UPKO is actively preparing to face the election in areas that it is targeting to contest at.

“Although negotiations on the distribution of seats are ongoing at the higher leadership level of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties, there’s already an idea on the seats that will be contested.

“What is certain is that the seats that will be contested by UPKO, some of them are contested by Barisan Nasional (BN), some by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Warisan.

“Together with other PH component parties such as PKR, DAP, Amanah and MUDA, UPKO will be ready to face the (opponent) parties,” he said.

Ewon added that he will be visiting the constituencies that would be contested by UPKO from next week.