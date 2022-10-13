Zahid: Umno, BN going solo in GE15

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) have today decided to go solo in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this came following PAS’ decision to strengthen its collaboration with Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the coming polls.

“With that, Umno together with BN will go solo by maintaining the party’s image that had always focused on moderation and able to restore stability and prosperity for the people of various races and religions in this country,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said the party has resolved to strengthen cooperation within PN to unite the ummah and the decision was made during the party’s central working committee meeting today.

Ahmad Zahid had reportedly said that Umno would only return to the negotiation table with PAS if the latter meets three conditions, namely PAS must leave PN, sever political ties with Bersatu and to officially declare that the party had “mufarakah” (separated) from PN and Bersatu.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Umno president said that although he had expected PAS’ decision, the party has never closed the door on efforts to unite the ummah with sincerity and honesty.

Meanwhile, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a statement posted on his Facebook, said PAS’ decision to remain with PN has lifted the spirit of the coalition to be more organised and united in gaining the support of the people.

“Personally, I would like to express my deepest appreciation for the spirit of friendship shown by YB Tan Sri Datuk Seri Tuan Guru Haji Abdul Hadi Awang and PAS leaders who have supported the move for the party to work together with PN,” he said.

The Bersatu president also hoped that PN would get the people’s mandate in GE15 to form a government that would truly focus on the well-being and prosperity of the people. – Bernama